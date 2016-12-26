50 Cent helped to lift rapper Troy Ave's spirits by paying him a visit in hospital after he was shot in Brooklyn, New York on Christmas Day (25Dec16).
The 31-year-old was en route to visit family for the holidays on Sunday when the shooter walked up to Troy's red Maserati, while it was stopped at an intersection, and opened fire. One bullet grazed the rap star's head, while a second hit his arm.
He survived the incident and was admitted to a local hospital, where he received some moral support from fellow New York native 50 Cent.
The In Da Club hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Troy, who was heavily bandaged as he sat in his hospital bed, and captioned it, "Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas (sic)".
It's not the first time Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, has been involved in a shooting this year - he was backstage at T.I.'s Irving Plaza gig in Manhattan in May (16) when shots rang out, killing one man and leaving three others injured, including Troy. The deceased male was identified as the rapper's bodyguard, 33-year-old Ronald MCPhatter, and Troy was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Troy was released from jail in July (16) after posting $500,000 (£407,000) bail.
