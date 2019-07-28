According to 50 Cent, the music industry tried to shun him when he first came on the scene.
The chart-topping rap star released his debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' in 2003, and has claimed that much like his hit TV show 'Power', the album was overlooked for awards because of a widespread prejudice within the industry.
Asked why the predominantly black TV show had been overlooked at the Emmys, he said: ''I like to say it's racial.
''That's the easy way to get out of things. People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people.''
But 50 admitted it wasn't the first time in his career that he'd been overlooked for awards.
The 44-year-old star - who is one of the best-selling rappers of all time - explained: ''This project is the same material I used for my music.
''I didn't receive an award for Best New Artist when I had the largest debut for a hip-hop album. I sold more records for a first album today. I look at it the same. I'm going to make the numbers.''
Ultimately, 50 - who plays the part of Kanan Stark on the show - believes the industry will eventually regret overlooking 'Power' and the buzz it's created.
He said: ''The viewership before we're done with it, they'll be looking around saying 'Yeah, we f***ed up again.'''
