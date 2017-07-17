50 Cent says his new album won't be as ''smart'' as Jay-Z's '4:44'.
The New York-born rap star has revealed he plans to release a new album later this year and 50 says his record will be ''fun'', meaning it won't require the same sort of analysis as Jay's latest effort.
Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', 50 explained: ''I have an album that I've been waiting to put out. It'll be [out at] the end of the year.
''It won't be as smart as the Jay-Z record. I wanted to make music that people have fun to. You can get it immediately, without having to sit and analyse.''
50 has been a persistent critic of Jay's album over recent weeks, having previously said it sounds like ''golf course music''.
The 42-year-old rap star - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - explained: ''I thought the s**t was aight, you know what I'm sayin'? I liked the s**t. But I'm going to keep it 100: The s**t was a little, the s**t was too smart.
''I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and s**t, and tie a f***ing sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s**t. (sic)''
50 said he'd prefer to listen to music that's simply ''fun'', rather than Jay's new album.
He said: ''I ain't gon' hold you up. Some of that s**t was like golf course music.
''I'm going to tell you the truth: N****s hot out here. They don't wanna hear that s**t.
''They just wanna have a good time. F**k that. You can't be the best rapper at 47, because the new n****s is here. (sic)''
