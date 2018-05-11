50 Cent has stood up for R. Kelly after Spotify removed the rapper's music from their playlists.

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker was furious to learn that the streaming service has decided to cut his pal's songs and stop promoting his music after the wave of sexual misconduct accusations made against the 51-year-old rapper, insisting he was ''not even convicted'', much like his peer XXXTentacion, who has been given the same treatment after allegedly abusing his girlfriend.

He tweeted: ''Spotify is wrong for what there doing to artist like R Kelly and xxxtentacion. There not even convicted of any thing. (sic)''

The 'Ignition' hitmaker shared 50's tweet on his Instagram, adding: ''@50cent thanks for the support fam! No weapon formed... #BornForThis (sic)''

The decision by Spotify to delete Kelly's music was due to a new rule they've added, which means they will not allow songs by an artist who has done something which is ''especially harmful or hateful'' to be included on their playlists.

However, a representative for the rapper released a statement, insisting all the allegations made against him are ''false'' and that he is innocent.

They told Billboard: ''Mr Kelly for 30 years has sung songs about his love and passion for women. He is innocent of the false and hurtful accusations in the ongoing smear campaign against him, waged by his enemies seeking a payoff.

''He has never been convicted of a crime, nor does he have any pending criminal charges against him.''

The allegations made against him over the years prompted a group of women to start the #MuteRKelly campaign on social media, in a bid to get the musician's concerts axed.

The protest was supported by 'All of Me' hitmaker John Legend and actress Lupita Nyong'o, as well as the Time's Up movement, which was launched in January, in response to the shamed producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by a number of high-profile Hollywood actresses of sexual harassment, and the #MeToo campaign.

Kelly - who was acquitted in 2008 of child pornography charges - has strongly denied all claims made against him.