50 Cent was reportedly sent $10,000 worth of alcohol by a fan for his birthday.

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker was over the moon and shocked when someone sent him a whole load of booze over to his table on Monday (08.07.19) while he was celebrating his 44th birthday at the Rockwell nightclub in Miami with his friends.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''He enjoyed the gift. He was dancing and partying when the parade arrived and seemed extremely happy all night long.

''Everyone knew 50 was in the building as parade after parade kept coming to his table. There were a bunch of girls dancing at his table [but he was] more focused on having a good time and celebrating his birthday than any one girl in specific.''

The rap star also knocked back his own Le Chemin du Roi throughout the night

and was willingly ''handing out glasses of champagne to passing partygoers.''

And, although it was his birthday and he was meant to be letting his hair down, 50 happily jumped on stage later on in the evening to perform some of his hits such as 'How We Do', '21 Questions', 'What Up Gangsta' and 'Down on Me.'

The insider explained: ''Girls went absolutely wild when he began singing 'Down On Me,' and sang along throughout the entire song, screaming and yelling for his attention. [He continued] partying the night away with his entourage until closing with even more bottles of champagne,'' before he headed home at 5am.

It was certainly a weekend full of alcohol and partying as the night before, 50 celebrated turning 44 at Miami mega-club Liv after demolishing a steak at Prime 112 with his friends and entourage of 20 people on Saturday evening.