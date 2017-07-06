50 Cent feels Jay-Z's new album '4:44' sounds like ''golf course music''.

The 41-year-old rap star has taken aim at his fellow New Yorker in an now-deleted Instagram video, saying Jay's much-hyped new record is ''too smart'' for his taste.

50 - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - explained: ''I thought the s**t was aight, you know what I'm sayin'? I liked the s**t. But I'm going to keep it 100: The s**t was a little, the s**t was too smart.

''I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and s**t, and tie a f***ing sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s**t. (sic)''

In fact, 50 claimed Jay's new record is the sort of thing he'd expect to hear at a golf club, saying he'd prefer to listen to an album that's just ''fun''.

The outspoken musician explained: ''I ain't gon' hold you up. Some of that s**t was like golf course music.

''I'm going to tell you the truth: N****s hot out here. They don't wanna hear that s**t.

''They just wanna have a good time. F**k that. You can't be the best rapper at 47, because the new n****s is here. (sic)''

Despite this, Jay's album has already achieved platinum status less than a week after its release and the record has also been hailed by rap legend Nas.

In a recent post on Instagram, Jay's one-time rival wrote: ''Say what u want, but music is what's helping people unite and stay cool in these times, American music about the last thing keeping USA in good standing. Congratulations to Jayz for pushing the Culture forward with his new album 4:44 ! (sic)''