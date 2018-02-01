Rap star 50 Cent has claimed that his good friend floyd mayweather is a ''nutcase''.
The 42-year-old rap star and the retired boxing legend are long-time friends, despite their constant clashes, and 50 claims that Floyd's ''crazy'' attitude can make him difficult to deal with at times.
Recalling the period in 2012 when Floyd was in jail for domestic abuse, the 'Candy Shop' hitmaker shared: ''He's an interesting guy. He's crazy. Like, a nutcase. One time, he wanted me to help him with the boxing stuff, so I put $2 million into fighters while he was in jail. Of course, when he came home, he just forgot that he told me to do it.''
Asked how the record-breaking sports star could forget, 50 explained: ''Because he changed his mind. But he didn't say that, he just acted like he never told me to do it. He's crazy, but I have my own flaws. We clash and everybody sees us fighting. But that's my brother. We're cooler because we can communicate and get past everything after we've had a fight.''
The rapper - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - also recalled another incident that occurred when Floyd was shopping in a jewellery store in Las Vegas shortly after he was released from prison in August 2012.
Speaking to ShortList magazine, 50 - who has tried his hand at boxing promoting in recent years - said: ''He picked up a diamond watch he already had. So I said, ''What you doing? Put that s**t back, you don't need that. You've got a box full of that s**t in the house.'
''And he said, 'Nah, that's what I'm doing this all for' and he put his hands up like he was boxing. And he bought it for me. He bought it so I couldn't stop him from getting it.''
