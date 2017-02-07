The fledgling rapper is gearing up to release mixtape Escape, and dropped the tune Different on Monday (06Feb17). Lyrics include, "Lost my pops, he’s still alive", and the tune was inspired by What's the Difference by Dr. Dre, who produced 50 Cent's 2003 hit In Da Club.

The 19-year-old, who is 50 Cent's son with ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins, recently spoke about the disintegration of his relationship with his father, real name Curtis Jackson.

"It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11. He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened," Marquise told Rap-Up. "For me, I just started feeling differently about him because growing up, my dad was my superhero. He’s on television, he does this, he does this, he would take me to school. It was like having a father who’s Superman, more or less.

"But then, as I got older, you start realising things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That’s what happened with me and my father. He's still alive but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue."

Marquise's remarks echo what 50 Cent said during an interview with America's GQ magazine in 2014, when he blamed his frosty relationship with Tompkins for him no longer speaking to his boy.

"Me and my son, we don't have a relationship anymore. It's based on his mom. He's adopted her way of thinking," the rapper said.

Marquise also revealed that his father hasn't heard any of his new music, including Different, which was released on the 14th anniversary of the release of 50 Cent's 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.