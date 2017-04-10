50 Cent punched a female fan who pulled him off stage.

The rapper was performing at Baltimore Soundstage over the weekend, when he reached into the crowd and a woman grabbed him and pulled him off the stage.

According to video footage, obtained by TMZ, 50 Cent hit out in order to free himself.

And he later invited the woman up on stage, where she was spotted twerking during his performance.

This isn't the first time 50 has run into trouble during a performance; last year he was arrested by police for using profanity during his gig in St Kitts in the Caribbean.

The rapper had been warned not to curse during his performance but he used the word ''motherf****r'', which got him taken to the police station by cops and charged.

Although it was treated as a minor offence, 50 Cent had to remain in the Caribbean for a few days in order to attend court and pay a fine.

Meanwhile, earlier this year 50 Cent's bankruptcy case was discharged after he paid out over $22 million.

The 'Candy Shop' rapper - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - had filed for Chapter 11 in 2015 due to debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million, but last July, Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins approved a plan for him to pay back around $23 million.

And in February, the judge approved the discharge of the case after 50 paid off the five-year plan early thanks to $8.7 million of his own money and another $13.65 million, which he received in a settlement of a legal malpractice lawsuit against other attorneys.