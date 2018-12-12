50 Cent has urged Cardi B and Offset to get back together.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker revealed last week she'd split from the Migos rapper - with whom she has daughter Kulture, five months - after just over a year of marriage but the 'Candy Shop' rapper has now urged her to ''go home''.

Cardi posted on her Instagram account on Monday (10.12.18) about her 'Money' video being released soon, and 50 added a comment to the post with his advice.

He wrote: ''That's a cute outfit but you gotta go home. That boy love you girl.''

And the 43-year-old star's advice didn't stop there as he also visited Offset's page to leave him a suggestion of how to win back Cardi.

He wrote: ''Go get her man. I don't give a f**k what she say just kiss her ass man.(sic)''

It was recently claimed Cardi feels ''very torn'' about her future.

A source said recently: ''They haven't been spending time together and Cardi expressed she still wants her space. She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture.''

The 26-year-old rapper ''still loves'' Offset and ''wants her family to be whole again''.

However, Cardi doesn't want to co-parent Kulture, but she's undecided about whether her relationship with Offset is sustainable in the long run.

The source explained: ''She is very torn and is trying to stay focused on business matters right now.

''She doesn't want to have to co-parent Kulture, but isn't quite sure if they can make their relationship work.''