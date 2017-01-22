50 Cent thinks some people were ''afraid of him'' at the beginning of his career.

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker believes he has managed to ''gain respect from the public'' over the course of his career.

He told Muscle & Fitness magazine: ''I've gained respect from the public. But I think some people were afraid of me from the very beginning. The trophy would mean that maybe the kids would want to be 50 Cent.

''But kids bought 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' or it wouldn't have been so successful. But they didn't want to give trophies to it ... I mean, I could just play the first record. People love the material so much that it makes the time period. People tell me, 'Yo, you are my college years.' Those people don't move.''

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old rapper previously claimed he thinks he's a ''target'' because he has money.

Writing on his Instagram page amidst his bankruptcy court order, he shared: ''The system is so messed up, the law applies differently to people based on the personal perception of them. It's amazing how bad it is it's sad. #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #thisimageiscourtapporved ...

''When you make money you become a target. Not only by people who feel there competitors, but by system it self. The lawyers take someone's case to go after your hard earned money pro bono. #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #thisimageiscourtapporved (sic)''

50 Cent filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and was called into court when he posted photographs, which appeared to show him with a lot of money.

Insisting the money was fake, he said: ''As a hip-hop artist and entertainer, it is imperative that I continue to project aspirational goals of success in order to preserve my brand and those I represent. What I say and what I do on social media has a direct impact on my music sales and the viewership on my television shows.''