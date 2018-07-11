50 Cent will be joined by his group G-Unit on his 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' UK Tour.
The 43-year-old hip hop legend is reuniting with the rap group which he formed with Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks in 2002 for his three-date arena tour this September to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his hit debut album 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin'.
The tour kicks off at the Arena Birmingham on September 18, before heading to The O2 Arena on September 20 and concluding at the Manchester Arena on September 21.
G-Unit - comprised of 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck and The Game - released their debut album 'Beg For Mercy' in November 2013 which sold 4 million copies worldwide and the collective went on to create their own clothing line with Marc Ecko and also the G-Unity Foundation which provides grants to non-profit organizations with the aim to improve the quality of life for low-income communities in the US.
The group disintegrated in 2008 when 50 Cent stated that Young Buck- who Tony had recruited when in prison in 2003- was no longer a member of G-Unit, but was still signed to G-Unit Records.
Young Buck was removed from the group after problems involving excessive spending, public claims to not being paid royalty checks and ''inconsistent behavior'' such as appearing on stage with his former Cash Money label-mate Lil Wayne, then seemingly insulting him on records with G-Unit.
In 2014, Yayo and 50 Cent separately stated G-Unit were finished as a group with the former claiming he was retiring from the music business, however, the original members of the group reconciled and reunited at Summer Jam 2014, along with Young Buck after his six-year departure from the group. G-Unit Records artist Kidd Kidd was also added to the group upon its reformation.
