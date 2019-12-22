50 Cent hired out a whole Toys R Us branch for his son Sire, seven.
The 'In Da Club' hitmaker rented a branch of the toy shop for his seven-year-old son Sire - who he shares with ex Daphne Joy - to mark the festive season.
He wrote: ''SIRE's TOYS R US, we lit ... happy holidays. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife (sic)''
And Sire's official Instagram account shared the little boy's excitement.
Writing on his own Instagram account, he shared: ''When I asked my Dad for the ''WHOLE Toys R Us Store'' for Christmas I didn't think he would actually do it, but he did ... Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever (sic)''
And in a video posted to social media, 50 Cent can be heard telling Sire he can have anything his heart desires.
Entering the toy store, he explained: ''You can have whatever you see. All of it's yours, really. So you might as well pick out whatever you want.''
Back in 2015, 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy.
The 'In Da Club' hitmaker put in court papers to state he has assets and debts, which range between $10m and $50m. The filing of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection has come just days after a court ruled that the rapper - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III - should pay $5 million to a woman who sued him in a sex tape case, the Wall Street Journal reports.
During the court case, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Paul Wooten asked that the rapper disclosed his financial assets but his lawyers revealed he had already filed for the Chapter 11 order in Connecticut, where he owns a home.
