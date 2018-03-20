50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox have reignited their feud after she described sex with the rapper as ''PG-13''.

The 'Empire' actress and the 'In Da Club' rapper had a bitter break-up after they dated in 2003 and now Vivica, 53, has written about their relationship in her new self-help book, 'Every Day, I'm Hustling'.

According to the New York Daily News, Vivica writes: ''Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him.''

She then describes their love-making as ''PG-13'' but ''cherished and special.''

50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - posted a screenshot of the article on Instagram and wrote: ''I'm waking up to this s**t, that was 14 years ago. ? smh who does this? What the f**k! [sic]''

Vivica also claims she found out the 42-year-old rapper had planned an elaborate proposal to ask her to marry him in Monaco, where the pair was taking part in the World Music Awards in 2003. The hip hop star and actor had planned to rent out a theatre in Monte Carlo, show a screening of 'Kill Bill, Vol. 1' - in which she starred - and then propose at the end with a 14-carat diamond ring. But he cancelled his plans after allegedly beginning to feel as though Vivica had stolen the spotlight from him by signing up to host the awards.

Following their split, the pair exchanged public barbs for years. But last year Vivica claimed they had ended their feud.

Speaking on 'The Wendy Williams Show' in January 2017, she said: ''I ran into him at the Knicks game. It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth ... I walked over to him, and I said, 'Happy New Year.' Someone has to be the bigger person. I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes, and that was that.

''As much as we've been through, I will always have love for him. He was literally my true love.

''I hated to have to beef with him, but I don't let nobody mess with me. I ain't no punk.''