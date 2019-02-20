Rapper 50 Cent says he is ''afraid'' for his life after reports that a New York Police Department allegedly told officers to shoot him on sight during a roll call.
The 'In Da Club' hitmaker - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - has spoken out after reports the New York Police Department is investigating claims a commander allegedly threatened the star by telling members of his force to shoot him on site.
Sharing the news story with his followers on Instagram, he wrote: ''I'm afraid for my life, I haven't been able to sleep since I heard of this.
''The cops never notified me of the threat. I'm closing all my business in New York. I may have to sue the city.''
According to New York Daily News newspaper - who reported the original story - Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez made the comment during a roll call, but it's said he meant it as a joke.
An NYPD spokesman confirmed that the incident is under review.
Meanwhile, Fiddy, 43, has also revealed he turned down a $500,000 to appear at Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.
The hip hop star claimed he was offered a huge amount of money to make an appearance as the US President was sworn in two years ago, and he snubbed the cash because he felt he was being asked to sway ''the African American vote''.
Appearing on 'The Late Late Show', he told host James Corden: ''They offered me half a million dollars to go. Just to come. I didn't do it because I didn't know if I could fix the damage.
''To be honest with you, all money's not good money. I don't know how to fix that. I was like, 'Woah.' Don't bring me to fix the African American vote.''
