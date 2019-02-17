New York-born rap star 50 Cent has confirmed he is considering launching legal action against a police commander.
50 Cent is considering launching legal action against a police commander who allegedly encouraged officers to shoot the rapper.
The 43-year-old star - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - is weighing up a lawsuit against deputy inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez, who allegedly made the threatening remarks when 50 was scheduled to attend an NYPD-sanctioned boxing match in June.
A spokesman for the 'In Da Club' hitmaker told People: ''Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward.
''He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.''
Gonzalez allegedly said that officers should ''shoot [50 Cent] on sight'' if he appeared at the fight, according to the New York Daily News newspaper.
Gonzalez has dismissed his own comments as a joke, but the rapper has confirmed via Twitter that he's currently consulting his legal team.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun.
''I take this threat very seriously and im consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward. (sic)''
Later, 50 later addressed a tweet about the comments to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
He wrote: ''Mayor de Blasio we have a system in place that doesn't work with out good people. This piece a s**t Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez has to be dealt with. He is a embarrassment to Law Enforcement's. (sic)''
