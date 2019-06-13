50 Cent is accusing Bow Wow of stealing $1,000 in bills while at an event he hosted at Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta.
50 Cent has claimed that Bow Wow stole money from him when he made a personal appearance at a strip club.
The 'Candy Shop' hitmaker - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson - hosted an event at Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta where he provided revellers with stacks of $1 bills to give to dancers as tips.
However, 50 Cent wasn't happy with the amount Bow Wow took and has accused the 32-year-old rapper of stealing $1,000 worth of dollar bills.
Sharing a video posted to Bow Wow's Instagram showing his camera panning over several notes, he said: ''Oh shit, this little Ni**a BOW WOW took the Money home with him. @antthaladiesman get him before I kill EM #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)''
The 'In Da Club' rapper went on to post another video showing guests dancing around giant stacks of cash with the caption: ''We came there like this, Bow wow stealing ones. why the f**k you ain't throw that to the dancers.you better get me my f***ing money by Monday. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac (sic)''
Another video showed the 'Like You' hitmaker stood chatting with wads of money stuffed down his trousers.
Jackson wrote: ''@jermainedupri what kinda shit is this, you brought this n**a around man. He stealing the one's @dcyoungfly you wasn't n on this s**t was ya (sic)''
In response to the claims, Bow Wow posted a video on his Instagram where he joked about ''getting that movie money before him, getting that TV money before him, b***hes before him'' before counting out $1,000 to give back.
This news comes after Jackson accused actor and producer Jackie Long of owing him money and calling out 'Power' producer Randall Emmett over a $1 million loan.
