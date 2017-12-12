50 Cent accidentally did $1,000 of damage to a mixer when he landed on it during a show at Miami nightclub Ora over the weekend.
The 'In Da Club' rapper accidentally did the damage when he leapt onto a mixer while performing at an event at Miami's Ora nightclub on Saturday night (09.12.17) put on by karaoke lounge Blind Dragon, and he offered to pay for the broken device.
A source said: ''[50 Cent] jumped from the speaker to a VIP table and to the top of the DJ booth, he landed right on the mixer.
''It was seamlessly replaced, and his show continued.''
Despite offering to pay for the damage, club owner Ryan Van Milligen rejected his gesture and said 50 - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - was ''worth every penny'', and has even been invited back to do the same again one day.
He told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''The broken mixer was worth every penny.
''He's welcome to come back and jump on our DJ equipment anytime. He literally brought down the house - no pun intended!''
While Ryan is keen to see 50 again, someone the rapper might like to see is Dame Helen Mirren after he recently praised her ''sexiness'' after meeting her at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.
He said: ''She just has this thing, man - this sexiness. Like, Hollywood - when you look at her she embodies the whole thing.
''She has an elegance that connects to the red carpet. You find out when you see her.
''I said, 'You just gonna shu shu forever. You are going to keep this going for ever, huh?' She didn't say much - but her husband was right there. It's her attitude, her confidence.''
