50 Cent has announced a UK arena tour to mark the 15th anniversary of his debut album.

Billboard chart-topping LP 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', which was produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem, was released in 2003 and to mark the milestone, the 'Candy Shop' hitmaker - real name Curtis James Jackson III - will perform three dates this September at Arena Birmingham, The O2 in London and Manchester Arena.

The 'Southpaw' actor's first record sold 800,000 copies in the first week, and thanks to singles including 'In Da Club' and '21 Questions', it was named the 10th highest-selling rap album of all time in the US.

The 42-year-old rap legend recently teased fans that he is still working on his sixth studio album 'Street King Immortal' and that it's ''just as thrilling'' as his debut.

He said: ''Right now I'm in the middle of recording my sixth album. But it's as thrilling as my first.''

The record - which will be his first since 2014's 'Animal Ambition' - has been delayed for various reasons, and Curtis even contemplated retiring from music in 2016, after putting the album out.

He said at the time: ''I want to finish with that project.

''I don't want to write another record after that.

''You know how some artists got to have confirmation that they're right. I have that confirmation in f**king 35, 40 million [albums] that I already sold.''

The hip-hop star - who will release the record on his own G-Unit label - has been tucked away in the studio working on the record tirelessly.

He explained: ''I go into the studio to record my music and meet my producers there.

''There are no windows so it's very easy to lose track of time.

''I could be there six hours and not even feel it ...The only break we get from recording is when we order in dinner.''

50 Cent's 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' UK Tour' dates are as follows:

September 18, Arena Birmingham

September 20, The O2, London

September 21, Manchester Arena