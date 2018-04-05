Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album has been inspired by fear.

Lead singer Jared Leto has revealed that the band have drawn inspiration from various quarters for their long-awaited new release 'America', which is their first album since 2013's 'Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams'.

Asked what inspired the band's new album, he explained: ''Fear. Failure. Hope. Dreams. Love.

''Writing an album over the course of five years, you experience all kinds of different things. Whether it's a song like 'Walk on Water', which speaks to the times we're living in; a song about change and standing up for what you believe in.

''Or 'Dangerous Night', a song about a relationship. Five years is a good amount of time to think about quite a wide variety of topics, which is what's nice about taking a long time to make an album.''

Jared, 46, also admitted to being angered by the levels of intolerance in America at the moment.

But the award-winning star is pleased to see that young people are becoming increasingly engaged with political movements, such as the recent student-led protests that called for stricter gun laws.

He told USA Today: ''Intolerance is at the top of the list. I would also say that the good news about what's happening is that there's an entire generation of young people who are politically active and entering into a discussion about some pretty big questions: 'Who are we? What kind of country do we want to live in?'

''It's an incredibly tumultuous and important time.''