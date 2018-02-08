30 Seconds to Mars have announced their new album will be released on April 6.

Jared Leto and co have titled their next record 'The New Album' and anyone who pre-orders the album will get their hands on new song 'Dangerous Night', and last year's 'Walk On Water'.

The US rockers also announced a 2018 North American tour entitled 'The Monolith Tour'.

The run kicks off in Toronto, Canada on June 6 and concludes in Malibu, California on August 13.

The band will be joined by Walk The Moon, K.Flay, MisterWives, Joywave and Welshly Arms on the road.

Alongside a link to pre-order the forthcoming release, the band wrote: ''Soon is NOW. Preorder the NEW album + get Early Access tickets for our 2018 NORTH AMERICAN #MonolithTour!!! (sic)''

Leto, 36, recently teased the new album - their first since 2013's 'Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams' - will be ''surprising'' as it is very futuristic.

He said: ''The album is, I think, going to be very surprising to people. There's quite a lot of different musical styles on the album, it's a very modern album and a break from the past

- we are incredibly excited about it. It has a lot of energy and we've spent years working on it, exploring new ideas.''

And the model admitted that they have ''shattered expectations'' by breaking a few rules.

Speaking about the process, he said: ''It's sometimes hard to talk about it when you are still doing it because you don't have perspective and you need to look back on something like that, because as you are climbing mountains, you are so focused on securing a foothold or not falling off that it's sometimes hard to speak eloquently about it.

On breaking away from their traditional sound, he added: ''The new album is very different, we break a lot of rules - maybe that we didn't have for us - but we shattered some expectations that other people may have had.''