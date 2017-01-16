The billionaire businessman-turned-politician will become the 45th President of the U.S. on Friday (20Jan17) with child star Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes confirmed to play at his launch event.

Country star Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and Lee Greenwood will also be performing at the 'Make America Great Again!' Welcome Celebration in Washington, D.C. on Thursday (19Jan17).

2 Chainz reveals he always wanted to be invited to the White House while President Barack Obama was in office, but now that his leadership is coming to an end and Trump is taking over, the rapper accepts he will probably not be visiting anytime soon.

"I wanted to go to The White House," he says in a video posted to Instagram. "I never got invited. I seen all them beautiful pics of everybody going to all these parties. I just wanted to say what's up to Barack. We all came from a troubled past, but I seen him give people some really big chances. But anyway it didn't happen, and I'm cool with that."

"But then Trump calls management," he continues, "and I know they only doing this 'cause they can't get nobody else. They want me to perform for the inauguration. I had to say, 'Nah'. No matter how much money it was. I probably won't be going to The White House no time soon (sic)."

Singers Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Church, and Jennifer Holliday have also turned down invitations to perform at the inauguration.