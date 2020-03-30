2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are to release another collaborative album this year.

The 42-year-old rapper and the 'Lollipop' hitmaker joined forces for record 'ColleGrove' in 2016, and 2 Chainz has confirmed a follow up will be on the way later this year.

Speaking on Instagram Live, he said: ''I'm dropping 'ColleGrove 2' this year.''

The two rappers have previously dropped hints that there is more collaborative work to come.

In April 2016, just a month after 'ColleGrove' was released, 2 Chainz admitted he and 37-year-old Wayne had ''plenty'' more tunes to come.

Wayne went even further and said a second joint album was ''already done''.

What's more, 2 Chainz has also previously posted: ''Me and my brother gotta another 1 on the way (sic)''

In March last year, 2 Chainz dropped his fifth studio album 'Rap or Go to the League', which featured Ariana Grande.

She had previously dropped a remix of her hit song '7 Rings' featuring the rapper, after it was pointed out that she used the line ''gee thanks, just bought it'', which is similar to his song 'Spend It'.

2 Chainz's star-studded LP - which was the Georgia star's first since 2017's 'Pretty Girls Like Trap Music' - also featured Chance the Rapper and Kodak Black drop verses on 'I'm Not Crazy, Life Is', Kendrick Lamar on 'Momma I Hit A Lick' and Travis Scott on 'Whip'.

Wayne, Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign also made appearances.