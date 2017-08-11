2 Chainz kicked off his tour in a pink wheelchair after breaking his leg.

The rapper - who began his 'Pretty Girls Like Trap Music' tour on Wednesday night (09.08.17) in Tuscon, Arizona - underwent surgery after he suffered the painful injury almost two weeks ago, and he has revealed he was never going to entertain the idea of postponing or cancelling his run on the road.

Writing to his loyal fans on Instagram, he said: ''So I broke my leg 11 days ago , and had surgery 10 days ago .. when I woke up from sedation the doctor told me '' well looks like your gonna have to cancel your tour '' so I told him maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative !

''So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a '' pink wheelchair '' I can't let my fans down besides I'm passionate about this s**t !! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign !!

''Show was legend !! If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a f***ing show in a pink wheelchair !! Remember never let anyone or anything get in the way of you being great ! If I can do it you can too (sic)''

It comes after both Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Guns N' Roses legend Axl Rose opted for similar solutions when they suffered their own injuries.