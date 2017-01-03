2 Chainz has teased he plans to collaborate with Justin Bieber on new music in the future.

The 39-year-old American rapper - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - has set tongues wagging with his recent social media post, which saw him pose with the 22-year-old singer and question fans whether the 'Sorry' hitmaker should feature on a ''trap'' with him.

Alongside the picture, which was shared on 2 Chaniz's Instagram account, he wrote: ''New music on the way ??? Take JB to the trap ??? (sic).''

However, the Canadian-born musician has yet to give anything away and has yet to confirm he will be joining forces with 2 Chainz any time soon.

Meanwhile, Justin is set to headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2017, and will take to the stage at London's Hyde Park on Sunday July 2, which will make up part of his ongoing 'Purpose World Tour'.

British Summer Time - often shortened to BST - will also see performances from EDM superstar Martin Garrix, Swedish sensation Tove Lo, and rising star Anne-Marie, who recently became one to watch after featuring in Clean Bandit's hit new single 'Rockabye'.

Speaking about Justin's involvement in the festival, James King of AEG Live said: ''Justin Bieber has proven himself to be a master singer, songwriter and live performer. Bringing the Purpose Tour to Hyde Park next summer is without question the Pop show of the summer.''

Whilst BST will mark the only concert the 'Love Yourself' singer will perform in London for 2017, fans will get the chance to see him in a slightly smaller setting as he returns to the UK on June 30 for a special performance at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. These two gigs are the only dates Justin will be performing in the UK over 2017.