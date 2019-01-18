2 Chainz has created his own limited edition range, and has designed the ''2 Chain Reaction'' sneaker that will be released in the USexclusively over the NFL Super Bowl weekend (03.02.19).
2 Chainz has collaborated with Versace to create his own capsule collection.
The 41-year-old rapper - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - has created his own men's limited-edition range, which includes the 2 Chain Reaction sneaker that will be released in the US exclusively over the NFL Super Bowl weekend (03.02.19).
On Thursday (17.01.19), the star tweeted to his 4.2 million followers: ''#2chainreaction dropping Super Bowl weekend, I'm very thankful , ATL gone be legendary #versacehightops #raporgototheleague on another hand it's hard to be hype about this with... https://www.instagram.com/p/Bswn3MmlDgQ/........ (sic)''
The exclusive 2 Chain Reaction is a high-top sneaker that features the Italian label's iconic chain-link sole in white, partnered with different hues of grey that are embossed in neoprene with an innovative dual zip closure.
The limited edition collaboration will be presented in Atlanta - which is also the 'Proud' hitmaker's hometown - and is also where next month's Super Bowl is being played.
2 Chainz's collection will be at a pop-up boutique in 'Atlanta's Wish Gallery' and will also be released in the Versace Phipps Plaza boutique.
However, the highly anticipated collection will drop globally from February 8.
Meanwhile, 2 Chainz previously confessed to being addicted to shopping.
He shared: ''I have a shopping disorder. I love f***ing up my money in stores and s**t.''
