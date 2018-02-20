2 Chainz announced his latest album title, 'Rap or Go to the League', on a huge blimp.

The 40-year-old rapper hired out the airship and had the name of his fifth studio album emblazoned on it, admitting he thinks marketing plays a huge part in having a successful record.

He said: ''It's all about shareability and it's all about marketing. It's all about next level genius ideas.

''What other better marketing tool besides a floating billboard?''

The 'Mercy' hitmaker - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - also revealed the reasons behind naming his album 'Rap or Go to the League', admitting it is his version of ''black excellence''.

In a video clip announcing his latest album, he added: ''It's kind of my version of black excellence, because in my culture and my community, we were often told the only way that we could get out of the circumstances we were put in were that [to rap or go to the league].''

2 Chainz took to his Twitter account to share video footage of his blimp, and revealed he was keen to show off some ''brain washing formulas'' used in his community.

He wrote: ''With the height of racial tensions in America, felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community , this next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn't ! Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE ! (sic)''